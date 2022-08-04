Jennifer Lopez: When Ben Affleck proposed her she was … naked

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck they are getting married! After a first failed attempt in 2003, we hope that for the Bennifer this is really the right time.

Waiting to find out when the most anticipated wedding of the year will take place, J.Lo meanwhile, he revealed how Ben made the marriage proposal. Surely this is a rather unique proposal, given that at that moment she was … naked.

In the past few hours, through his newsletter On The JLothe 52-year-old singer and actress revealed that at the time she was in her favorite spot, the bathtub.

Jennifer Lopez said: “Saturday night, while I was in my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful sweetheart knelt down and proposed to me. I was totally taken aback and looked into his eyes smiling and crying at the same time, trying to understand that after 20 years all of this was happening again.“.

J.Lo then added: “I was literally speechless and he asked, ‘Is that a yes?’ I said ‘YES, of course it’s a YES’. I was smiling so much and tears were running down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and complete. It wasn’t anything special, but it was the most romantic thing I could ever imagine. Just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people who promise to always be there for each other. Two very lucky people who have had a second chance at true love“.

At the moment nothing is known about the date of the wedding, and perhaps it will not be disclosed even later. A source close to the couple explained to the tabloid Page Six: “After the last time they got engaged, there will be no announcement as to when and where they will get married. They will do it and then share the news“.

Will they really be able to keep the event a secret?







ph: getty images






















