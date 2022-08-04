Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding certificate comes to light: These are the details of the emotional ceremony

03 Aug 2022 – 9:00 p.m.



The couple made up of the stars, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck enjoy the honeys of the reunion and their days as newlyweds. After giving the yes, I accept in Las Vegas, on July 17, now leaked their wedding certificate.

The actors spent a few days enjoying their honeymoon in Paris, where they were happy, without fear of being caught by the paparazzi.

The details of the certificate of JLo and Ben Affleck

The romance between the “Bronx Diva” and the “Batman” actor is not recent, although they were estranged for several years.

They were the most mediatic couple in Hollywood during the 2000s. Due to those turns of life, they separated shortly after getting engaged.

Life kept them apart for 20 years. Lopez was married three times, one of them with the salsero Marc Anthony, with whom he had two children, the twins Max and Emme.

Affleck also made a separate life. He married actress Jennifer Garner in 2005, with whom he also had children Violet, 16; Seraphina, 13, and his son Samuel, 10. The couple divorced in 2018.

Despite everything that happened in their lives, time and love brought Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck back together, who lined up with four other couples to say yes in Las Vegas.

In the wedding certificate, published by the Daily Mail, the couple sign their full names: Jennifer Lynn Lopez and Benjamin Geza Affleck. The place of residence they mentioned was Santa Monica, California.

And a stranger served as a witness to the emotional ceremony hosted by Minister Ryan Wolfe. Kenosha Booth, who is the chapel’s wedding coordinator, signed on as a luxury spectator for the event.

The pop superstar’s new married name is outlined below: Jennifer Affleck.

