Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: Ojani Noa, ex-husband of the singer, speaks about the wedding

After the surprise wedding between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, many have spoken about this moment. Although there are those who have congratulated them, others believe that they will not have a future. The Cuban guy Ojani Noah, ex husband of the singer, spoke about the couple’s marriage in a recent interview.

“Jen loves being in love, but she’s been engaged six times. Ben is husband number four. I was husband number one and he told me that I was the love of his life. When we slept together on our wedding night, he said we were going to be together forever,” she said to Daily Mail.

As recalled, Ojani Noah He married Jennifer Lopez in 1997 and they separated a year later after she denounced him for rape and, after a trial, the artist was rewarded with 545 thousand dollars.

Noa had not appeared in international media for a long time, however, the Cuban appeared again 20 years later to talk about his ex-partner’s wedding.

“I’m happy she’s back with Ben, but I have a feeling it won’t last. She is someone who will marry seven or eight times, I can’t see her ever settling down with just one person,” added Ojani Noa.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding

Hollywood stars, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, married on July 16 in a private ceremony that took place in Las Vegas (USA), according to US press reports.

The portal TMZ accessed court records that evidence the union of the couple. According to the document, which is in the name of Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lynn Lopez, both agreed to a marriage license in Clark County, in the state of Nevada, on Saturday, July 16.

In addition, as confirmed by a source to the magazine People, the actor and actress held a “small” ceremony to celebrate their bond. “He was super, super small. The mother [de Jennifer Lopez] and the children were there. They just wanted to get married, so they got married,” she noted.

Although the media have tried to contact the representatives of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, there is still no official response from the celebrities, who resumed their romantic relationship more than a year ago and announced their commitment last April.

