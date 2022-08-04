Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Jlo’s ex-husband: “Why it won’t last”

While Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck they enjoy these days of vacation (after the Capri concert) as husband and wife (the couple got married in a civil ceremony in Las Vegas on July 17), there are those who have tried to ruin the idyllic moment. From Jlo’s past came her first husband, Ojiani Noa , who, in an interview with the Daily Mail, explained that, in his opinion, his ex-wife’s fourth nuptials won’t last long. “ I wish her and Ben the best, but I’m not convinced it will last “, said the 48-year-old chef.

The words of Jlo’s ex-husband

Then he added: “Jen loves being in lovebut she has been engaged six times“. And again: “Ben is husband number four, I was number one and he told me I was the love of his life. I think he will marry at least seven or eight times, he is a person who is always projected forward in professional and private life.“. Ojani, the singer’s spouse for only one yearadmitted the disappointment he felt after breaking up with Jlo: “For many years after our story, I felt burned, hurt. I think if she hadn’t been around all those people we would probably still be together“The separation between the two occurred in 1998, while the signing of a confidentiality agreement in 2004, then some lawsuits for a video and a book that Ojani wanted to publish.