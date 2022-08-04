Jennifer Lawrence reappeared with a midi dress and colored mules sandals

The footwear is smooth, with low heel and it becomes an option that you can combine with jeans or miniskirts. To complement, Lawrence She added a long necklace and left her hair loose with a natural straight, with which she allows the volume of her hair to play in her favor.

How are midi dresses on trend?

The midi-dresses They are very present nowadays. In the Spring-Summer 2022 fashion shows, they saw each other in Alexander McQueen with tulle designs, and in Michael Kors with floral and plaid prints. For its part, Carolina Herrera It proposes it in a more elegant option with a V-neckline. The three brands opt for framing the waist and letting the volume of the silhouette fall from the hips to the hem.

Michael Kors, Spring-Summer 2022. Filippo Fior/Gorunway.com Carolina Herrera, Spring-Summer 2022. Carolina Herrera

This style of dress promises to be very versatile in terms of footwear it means. The Oscar winner for best actress, wear the design with mule sandals that add a touch of color to your style. However, on the catwalks, in addition to being worn with flip flops, the designs also play with the possibility of being combined with sneakers or combat boots. But, what better than to be guided by the style keys of Jennifer Lawrencethat when he reappears, he does it in style.