Jennifer Lawrence has the maxi dress that flatters all silhouettes (and ages)

Photo credit: Gotham – Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence’s summer looks have become the best inspiration for those seeking comfort and functionality. The actress resorts to basic garments, bets on the highest quality fabrics and turns accessories into great allies, a formula that gives her great results and translates into interest from side to side of the globe.

For one of his last outings in New York, Lawrence has once again demonstrated her ability to dress effortlessly by teaming a flattering beige maxi dress and black sandals. A pairing as classic as it is effective in summer.

If just a few days ago he managed to get the attention of the fashionistas with attractive off-road pants in this same shade, a piece that highlighted any figure and does not mark, today she has done the same with a classic dress that can be adapted to all cabinets, regardless of age, style or figure. A loose cotton design with thin straps, which also includes side pockets for greater comfort and belongs to the firm 6397.

A choice that offers a wide variety of combinations both due to its shape and tonality, from the simplest for day-to-day to more original and risky ones (that’s where wedge espadrilles or the accessories that stand out in summer can come into play) for the night or those more special dates.

To complete the proposal, the interpreter has chosen flat black leather sandals from the popular label The Row and a two-tone bag that provided originality and managed to make a difference in the proposal, in this case signed by Trademark. Some attractive oval sunglasses put the finishing touch.

But on this occasion, the news was not simply his successful outfits, but in that while walking through the streets of New York with two of her friends she has coincided with another woman who also wore this same dress. A coincidence that Lawrence has taken with humor and that unintentionally confirms the success of this type of pieces for the sunny season.