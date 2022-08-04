Jennifer Lawrence and the comfortable dress that is already in Zara

With permission from Jennifer Lopez, her namesake Jennifer Lawrence is being the great protagonist of the summer in what to lessons of street style it means. After a few months away from the media spotlight after giving birth to her first child last February, In recent weeks, she has been immortalized by photographers every time she sets foot on the streets of New York. Walking with her husband, the gallery owner Cooke Maroney, alone or with friends, the Oscar-winning actress for The good side of things monopolizes numerous headlines in the specialized press thanks to its simple outfits and easy to copy by the rest of the mortals.

After demonstrating the virtues of a checked dress inspired by the countryside, combining a crop top With wide jeans with mastery or turning crochet into a very easy trend, the actress has once again attracted attention for the simplicity of her latest choice. Far from betting on the latest trend garments or outfits studied and impossible, Lawrence was seen walking around the Big Apple in a simple brown cotton dress. It is a sleeveless design that mimics the effect of wearing a t-shirt tank top basic with an evasé skirt with a little flight. A comfortable and summery piece that, as she demonstrated, does not need more than matching sandals and a special bag to achieve a perfect result.

GothamGetty Images

The affordable version of Zara

This type of dress is being seen a lot this summer both on the catwalks (there is Khaité) and in the big chains. Although in Nordic giants such as H&M, Arket or Cos it is easy to find this type of silhouettes made of cotton or in a mixture of two different fabrics in the body and skirt, We have found the version most similar to Lawrence’s among the novelties that have just landed at Zara.

The version of the Galician giant it has slightly thinner straps and is a deeper brown, but It maintains the same silhouette, round neckline, comfort and simplicity of the one chosen by the actress. In addition to being able to choose it in brown, it is available in fuchsia (perfect to sign up for Barbiecore) and in the classic black that never goes out of style and makes it a good wardrobe staple. Its price –19.95 euros– is one more reason to take it into account as the perfect summer wild card dress.

DR

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io