Jennifer Aniston, broken in pain after the sudden death of a dear companion

Jennifer Aniston stars in ‘The Morning Show’a drama series about the hosts of a morning news show with which the mythical actress of ‘Friends’ returned to the series alongside Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell.

A series to which Aniston has a lot of emotional attachmentas he let see when crying heartbroken by the end of filming of season 2. It was finally renewed for a third season, but today his team is in mourning for a sad loss.

And Aniston has been in charge of publicly announcing that Erik Gunnar, camera assistant on the series, has died at age 39 in a motorcycle accident. The leading actress has made it known in her Instagram stories with a few words to remind her.





Jennifer Aniston says goodbye to her partner on ‘The Morning Show’ | Jennifer Aniston’s Instagram



“It was one of the brightest lights of ‘The Morrning Show’, has said that he was his partner behind the cameras, in a message accompanied by two images of him with Lars, his little son. “As a camera assistant, I was very talented and dedicated to his work“Aniston added in her memory.

The story in which he announces the death of his partner was accompanied by a link to GoFundMe, encouraging their fans to make a contribution economical to help the family of the deceased: “In his memory, a page has been opened to raise funds for his wife Keely and their 2-year-old son Larsin these difficult times.”

According to Riverside County Police, Erik Gunnar was rushed to Helmet Global Medical Center, after an accident with his motorcycle in which no other vehicle was involved. It happened on Highway 74 in Southern California. Sadly, he died an hour later. “We will miss you Gunnar.Jennifer Aniston added in her message.

