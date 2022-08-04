“It’s a nightmare,” Roblox devs are tired of fighting cheaters

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Roblox It is one of the most popular games on the planet, which is why millions of users meet daily on the platform. Developers must continuously support and deal with annoying issues like cheating players and hackers.

A creative known as Hutch recently shared his experience working on the hit title. All to report that he is tired and frustrated by the large number of hacks and exploits that are used daily in the game.

The content creator stated that he and his team are more than exhausted, as they face very similar problems every day without much progress. For this reason, he called for real changes to the platform to do something about cheaters.

Find out: Roblox: Fans prepare a funeral for the iconic “Oof” sound

Related Video: News Roundup: Week 30

creatives of Roblox demand an end to cheating

“It’s exhausting and demoralizing dealing with exploits all the time. The pleasure I get from developing games on Roblox It doesn’t even begin to make up for the exhaustion that I and my moderation teams are experiencing,” said Hutch, who has created a number of competitive experiences for the title.

He revealed that one of his most recent projects had thousands of bans in recent weeks, thanks to the automatic moderation system and reports from the community itself. Hutch believes that the problem goes beyond having an effective anti-cheat system, since from his point of view it will never end.

In part because those in charge of Roblox they offer limited tools to control hackers and cheaters. The creative denounced lack of support and outdated moderation tools and without a manual for their correct use.

“It never feels like Roblox made significant progress in helping developers with these issues (…) If developers are going to be labor when it comes to what we can and can’t do with this platform, then Roblox it should have a much larger presence to help with serious exploit issues that developers can’t adequately handle,” added Hutch.

As of this writing, developers can only ban individual accounts, but not apply harsher penalties via player IP. So it is normal to see cheating users return to the platform without any problem in a matter of minutes.

Other content creators have joined the protests and have even stated that they will never work on the title again, since “keeping it against a constant wave of cheaters without effective tools is a nightmare.” For now, the developers have not received any alternative or solution to their complaints.

In case you missed it: Internal documents stolen Roblox and extort the creators

Find all the news related to Roblox in this link.

Related video: Forbidden games we played as children

Font