“It will be a crazy season. With Cristiano Ronaldo I have only one reb …

Maurizio Sarri open heart. This is how we could define the way in which the Lazio coach released a beautiful interview published today in Corriere dello Sport. He talked about everything, from the present to the past, from the teams he liked the most in the last season to the comments on the players who have been coached in their careers. There are many world-class players, just think of Cristiano Ronaldo, but when asked who was the player who understood his methods before the others, he replies: “Raul Albiol, superior defender. In no time he understood everything, to the point that I could stay at home. He could have managed the training “.





“With CR7 I have only one regret”

Sarri also answered other questions about other players. CR7in fact: “I regret not having been able to coach him as a young man. I found him that he had already become a world icon. He scored 33 league goals with me, but it is never easy to convince a champion with those turnovers to change course. I like a football in which everyone puts themselves at the service of the collective. “On Spalletti:” His Napoli played the football I had in mind. “And Mourinho: “I like him. But the differences between us depend mainly on our origins: I started from the Dilettanti, he from Barcelona. Between Stia (a Tuscan town in the province of Arezzo, ed.) And Barcelona there is a nice c ** of difference “.





“I’m fine at Lazio. Lotito of rare intelligence”

Then a comment on his Lazio: “Here I am fine, I like the environment and I have the opportunity to express myself and have fun. I also like the people of Lazio: from the outside I had a completely wrong idea. “And for its president LotitoSarri only praises: “He took Lazio which was a disaster and is constantly keeping them in the top five, six. He will have a thousand other defects, but he is of a rare intelligence“.





“It will be a crazy season, I expect unpredictable results”

Finally, again on Lazio: “I am convinced that in a dry match we can win against anyone. We still lack the balance of the great team. What I want this year is to show a real team, and from the first training sessions I have received positive feelings“And about the next championship, he said:” A crazy season is about to start, I expect unpredictable results. ”

