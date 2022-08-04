Valve’s platform launched a new promotion for a limited time and among the most outstanding is this survival title with more than 80 thousand daily players.





Steam always has excellent offers to get games from different categories. On this occasion, Valve’s platform launched a promotion encompassing several titles action and survival and among them is located one that has more than 80 thousand players daily.











It lowered its price by half and is the game of the moment on Steam

rust has long established itself as one of the 10 most successful video games on Steam and, when its price falls apart, this trend increases. For a limited time, the title can be obtained with a 50 percent discount.

The game developed by Facepunch Studios is currently available for 1,220 Argentine pesosbut is also on sale together with the DLC for 2,368 pesoswhich means a reduction of 53 percent.

What is Rust about, one of the 10 most successful games on Steam

In the title released in 2018, players they will wake up on a mysterious island with nothing but a rock and a torch. From there, they must survive not only the dangerous animals and men that inhabit the place, but they must also avoid dying of hunger or cold.

Rust has already had over 300 content updates, with a guaranteed patch every month. From regular balance fixes and improvements, to AI and graphics updates, to adding content like new maps, musical instruments, trains and drones, as well as regular seasons and events.

Don’t miss a thing Receive the latest Gaming news and more!

It may interest you



