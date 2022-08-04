In addition to the one JLo gave him, these are Ben Affleck’s luxury watches

Ben Affleck He is one of the Hollywood actors who has not stood out precisely for being a fashion icon, but although his style tends to focus on something more casual, within his collection of watches he has some pieces from the most important luxury watchmaking firms. of the world.

In recent weeks, the actor has starred in social media trends for his recent marriage to Jennifer Lopez and precisely while he was on his honeymoon, Affleck wore some watches that caught everyone’s attention and made us wonder more about his collection. .

Ben Affleck watches

Ben Affleck has positioned himself within the entertainment industry as an actor, producer, director and screenwriter, with a career spanning more than 40 years.

Although during all this time he has not distinguished himself by having a wide production behind his looks, he does have some watches that have highlighted and marked his career.

Photography: FARFETCH

The first model in the actor’s collection is old, but with the resurgence of his romance with JLo, he returned to the scene.

It’s about a Franck Muller Cintrée Curvex on a Chrome Hearts bracelet, the same one that he wore 20 years ago in the recording of the music video “Jenny From The Block” and that his then-fiancée gave him.

Photography: Rolex

Rolex in the actor’s collection

The second piece in the Ben Affleck collection may seem sacrilege to watchmaking purists who would never dare to modify a model from one of the most exclusive firms, it is a rolex submariner with the mechanism in sight, customized by Artisans of Geneveproof that the actor doesn’t mind taking chances when it comes to fine watchmaking pieces.

Photography: Hermes Paris

Ben Affleck was seen at the end of July in Paris with a singular and unusual Arceau L’Heure De La Luna by Hermesthe luxury brand best known for its scarves and bags for women, but which is becoming a trend in today’s watchmaking.

The watch features two discs that indicate the hours and minutes, floating on a dial with two mother-of-pearl moons, a model that combines the strength of Hèrmes’s characteristic design with the cutting-edge watchmaking technique in which they have recently invested.

Photography: Breguet

Finally, one of the iconic pieces that the actor wore when playing Bruce Wayne in the film Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice and that many expect to see now that his return as Batman in the sequel to Aquaman has been confirmed, is the Tradition Tourbillon 7047 of the French firm Bregueta model with a manual winding movement and an off-centre gold dial with hand-guilloché decoration, worthy of a billionaire like Wayne.

*The photographs are references of the mentioned models and not precisely those belonging to the actor.