Impact platforms in Fortnite: where to find them

The Impact Platform Return to fortnite season 3 through a hotfix. In this section of our fortnite guide we tell you all about the Impact Platformsincluding where to find them Y what are they for. Let’s go there:

Where to find Impact Platforms in Fortnite Season 3

The Impact Pad was reintroduced in Fortnite with the correction of August 2, 2022. It is the same object that we all remember; It is a trampoline that allows us to bounce on it to avoid falling damage or ascend to high positions without the need to build. We will find Impact Platforms randomly throughout the island, both inside chests of any rarity and on the ground itself.

We found an Impact Pad on the ground

What are the Impact Platforms for? How to use them?

Impact Platforms have the following characteristics:

They come in stacks of 3. We will find them on the ground and/or in chests.

Impact Platforms are inflatable mats huge ones that deploy almost instantly after throwing them. Bouncing on top of one of them makes us jump very high, and they also give us an anti-gravity effect during the bounce, which means that we will not take fall damage even if we fall off the Impact Pad.

Impact Pads can be destroyed with a single shot. This can come in handy to surprise enemies who are using them and think they are going to fall on them; In this way we can make them suffer a lot of damage or even eliminate them.

. This can come in handy to surprise enemies who are using them and think they are going to fall on them; In this way we can make them suffer a lot of damage or even eliminate them. Impact Pads can be used by selecting them in the inventory and throwing them like any other throwable object. Another way to use them, the fastest, is to press jump while we are already in the air; our character will launch an Impact Pad right below at high speed.

We launched several Impact Platforms and bounced on them

This is everything you need to know about the Impact Platforms in Fortnite Season 3.