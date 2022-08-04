Imagine taking the plane and finding Jason Momoa as your stewardess

Aquaman and Game of Thrones actor Jason Momoa played the role of a flight attendant during a Hawaiian Airlines route, publishing the experience in a funny video available on its official page of the social network Instagram and reproducible at the bottom of the article.

The amusing publicity stunt, which delighted the lucky passengers of the Hawaiian Airlines flight to Honolulu on Sunday 31 Julywas made for charity and saw the star of Aquaman And Fast & Furious behave like a real hostess and distribute sustainable water bottles of her new brand, Mananalu.

Momoa wrote on Instagram: “Mahalo Hawaiian Airlines for allowing me and my team to capture this special moment. It is a dream come true. My idea of ​​creating Mananalu water came to me during a flight. I am grateful for your support and it is an honor that Hawaiian Airlines is the first airline to partner with Mananalu. Our mission is to end single-use plastics. Drink One, Remove One – For every bottle of Mananalu sold, we remove a plastic bottle from the ocean. This year we have removed 3 MILLION plastic bottles from the ocean. Let’s save our beautiful planet together. Aloha, J“.

We remember that Jason Momoa will soon return to Aquaman 2 alongside Ben Affleck, who replaced Michael Keaton in a cameo as Batman. Additionally, the star will also be seen in the third and final season of If it’sApple TV + sci-fi tv series, and in Fast & Furious Xnew chapter in the Vin Diesel saga.

For other readings, we point out that a few weeks ago Jason Momoa was named defender of the oceans.