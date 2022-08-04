If you were a millionaire, how would you raise your children: spoiled or independent – ​​Periodico Zócalo

Spain.- Like Marlene Engelhornthe young Austrian who wants to give up almost 4 billion euros because she does not want to be “so rich”, the children of many billionaire personalities have received a great fortune that they have been able to take advantage of, or not.

One of the best known cases is that of Paris Hilton. The model and socialite invested most of the heritage inherited from her family in perpetual parties and drinks, to the point of being known for squandering her fortune on her image.

the only daughter of Elvis PresleyLisa Marie, has not been able to manage the inheritance either and until three years ago it was considered “completely ruined”. Her attempts to get a place in the world of music did not bring her success. Her addiction to drugs and alcohol since adolescence, as well as her father’s copyright mismanagement, her unpaid taxes and her controversial divorce have made her fortune alone. a memory of her. The daughter of the famous singer has also accused her ex-husband on numerous occasions about the mismanagement she has done with her estate.

Other artists, on the other hand, know the risk that a large inheritance entails early ages. Jackie Chan, with a wealth of more than half a billion dollars, has chosen not to leave anything to his two children, since he considers that if one of them is worthy of choosing him, he will reach it with his work. A relevant fact to keep in mind about the actor is that he does not have a good relationship with his daughter Etta and that his other son Jaycee has been in jail for promoting entertainment spaces. drug use. Chan has decided to donate his estate to charity.

Similarly, the singer Elton John bet to leave his two children, Elijah and Zachary, enough money for them to have a house, a car and cover basic needs. He has acknowledged in more than one interview that leaving behind such a large fortune can “ruin their lives”: “Anything beyond the strictly basic will have to go out and earn it.”

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis They also join the list of artists who do not want to leave their entire estate to their children. His fortune amounts to 35 million dollars. Both have stated that they do not want their children “to be spoiled”. The actor thinks that leaving large fortunes to children deprives them “of ingenuity to grow and create their own business.” “My children today live a privileged life and they don’t know it and they won’t know it,” the actor explained on the ‘Armchair Expert’ podcast. Both his and Kunis’s inheritance will be used for charitable causes so that his children can work on their own future.

Stingthe British musician, singer and bassist of the band ‘The Police’ He has a fortune of 400 million dollars. Like the rest, she also does not want to leave anything to his six children. “Obviously, if they have problems, I will help them, but they should not wait for me to disappear to inherit money and solve their problems,” said the singer in a well-known British newspaper. He also expressed his wish that his children work on his behalf, since he does not want to leave them his bank fund because, according to Sting“it is a great weight around their necks”.

Daniel Craig, the famous actor remembered for playing james-bond in movies like ‘Casino Royale’ or ‘sky fall‘, is one of the highest paid actors according to Forbes magazine who will not leave his two children his fortune either. “The word heredity is quite unpleasant to me,” he said a few years ago in the British magazine Candy Magazine to justify that he does not want to leave large sums to his children. Craig wants to get rid of his fortune before he dies or donate it.