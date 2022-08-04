If MLS continues its path, it will surpass Mexico

The Guadalajara coach pointed out that his team plays well, but the lack of goals led to a defeat against the Galaxy.

Cadena and the worst consequence of the lack of a goal: “It hits the mood”

By: Alvaro Cruz Santibanez AUG. 03. 2022

“Yes, I must recognize and be a person who accepts and I am very pleased for the league that they have made a great effort. They have a very good organization, I can tell you that they have gained a lot of ground, I don’t know if they are on par, but if they continue like this they can beat Mexico at some point”, he commented at a press conference at SoFi Stadium.

In issues of bad streak both in MX League As in international duels, Cadena made it clear that his team plays well and blamed the losses on the lack of goals.

“We are looking for all the means to find the goal, the team works very well, today the circumstances allowed me to rotate the team and bring in young people who could complement the team.

“We are focused on finding the goal that has not allowed us to have better results, obviously it hits the spirit of the team”, he added.

“Santi has very little with us, he joined our cause late, we would have liked his incorporation to be before the start of the tournament, we are working to get him to pick up the pace, to get to know his teammates. We hope that he will soon return to his physical form and contribute to the scoring quota”.

Chivas will face Mazatlan on a visit this Friday within Liga MX, so they will only have Thursday as a break before the duel on Day 7.