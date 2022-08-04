‘I submitted my resignation, but Amaury Vergara did not accept it’

Ricardo Pelaezsports director of Chivasconfessed that he did think about resigning and in fact presented his letter to Amaury Vergarabut the president of Herd he denied it.

It was in an interview for the rojiblancos channel, which pelaez He said that he is not satisfied with his work, since the results during his management have not been gratifying for the team.

“I am not satisfied with my work in Chivas. I did think about leaving, but Amaury did not accept my resignation, I have very good communication with him, he knows that I am with him on a day-to-day basis. ChivasRichard said.

Despite having already submitted his resignation, the Mexican manager indicated that he will give his best until they thank him, because he is prepared to achieve it and continue leading the team.

“Until I give (stay in Chivas), but I am not going to lower my arms, I have experience, I consider myself with the capacity to continue and I am not going to give up”, he confessed.

On why he didn’t travel to The Angels for the duel Guadalajara against LA Galaxy of Chicharito Hernandez, Ricardo Pelaez He confessed that he recently underwent surgery and cannot travel by plane for a month, because the doctor did not recommend it due to blood clots.

