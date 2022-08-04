“I have been confused with Tom Cruise”

He arrived 27 years ago Quito from Bogota. Mauricio Ordonez fell in love not only with the sky of the capital, but also with bolón, ceviche and the people of Guayaquil. He has forged great friends in these lands and started businesses today linked to technology, design and construction of spaces. EXPRESSIONS invited the businessman to respond to Questionnaire.

What dish do you like to devour, but are embarrassed to be seen eating?

I wouldn’t mind being seen eating something because I love it, it’s a pleasure that I enjoy even on trips.

What is the strangest sound you usually make?

Howl like a wolf (laughs).

What is the most extravagant thing that has happened to you on the street?

Once I fell into a hole for talking on the cell phone. I didn’t see it and I hit myself very hard.

The best invention you remember from Pelado?

At the time it was the fax. Improved communication between work issues and with family.

What celebrity have you been confused with?

It happens to me with two actors: sometimes with Tom Cruise and Benedict Cumberbatch, Marvel’s Dr. Strange.

Why would they give him a Guinness World Record?

For making things happen.

What is the weirdest fusion you enjoy in food?

Chocolate cake with coffee.

What was the most ridiculous thing you did in your time as a casanova?

Fall from a second floor. I was 18 years old and visiting my first girlfriend. I remember she was in military school. She was studying to be an Army officer. Her father, who had the face of a bulldog, arrived and since I had not asked her permission, so that he would not see me, I jumped from the balcony.

Do you do better conquering ‘face to face’ or by Tinder?

In person.

Have you ever been disappointed in someone on a blind date?

I haven’t been on blind dates. I prefer to know who I’m going to meet.

His biggest mistake?

Going to an Ironman in Europe with incomplete equipment. It was because of the stress due to the competition.

Any indecent proposal?

No, but yes compliments.

Your sexual fantasy?

On the beach like anyone.

And with whom?

With René Russo.

What physical detail excites you?

The eyes.

Would you have as a partner someone who beat you at 20 years old?

Nope.

Would I have an OnlyFans account?

No, because I am Catholic, Apostolic and Roman (smiles).

In what city that you don’t know yet would you spend a million dollars?

Anywhere in Portugal.

Your worst drunk?

On the family farm, near Bogotá. It was the first time she had drunk vodka.

What song would describe the story of your life?

Gratitude, by Carlos Vives.

And what movie would portray her?

Hombre de Hierro.

What would you take pictures of without getting tired?

Sea.

What is the most ‘random’ with what has been found on YouTube?

Cooking recipes and trainings.

Which celebrity would you never let into your home?

To Chris Angel. I don’t like his magic style.

What does Ecuador tell you?

Great friends, panas.