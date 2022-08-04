Marlene Engelhorn, in a recent interview on German television. (Photo: THEMA / YOUTUBE)

Marlene Engelhorn, in a recent interview on German television. (Photo: THEMA / YOUTUBE)

Her name is Marlene Engelhorn, she is 29 years old, studies German Language and Literature in Vienna and has made headlines in the Austrian and German press for giving up the 4,200 million that correspond to her by inheritance, being as she is a descendant of the founders of the German BASF, today the largest chemical company on the planet, with just under 60,000 million euros in sales.

His name, however, is not new in the growing movement of the wealthy who reject an extremely comfortable way of life and who give up being exalted with what their ancestors worked or received, who demand a greater redistribution of wealth and that demand even pay more taxes.

The newspaper ABC echoed his story this morning. The young woman’s grandmother, Traudl, is ranked 687th among the richest people in the world by the magazine Forbes. Her idea was that her granddaughter would inherit everything that had been amassed in more than a century of chemistry and pharmacy -part of the business was sold to the Swiss Hoffmann-La Roche in 1997-, but she has stated that she gives up 90% of that amount, 4,000 million. “It’s not that she doesn’t want to be rich-she clarifies”, it’s that I don’t want to be so rich”.

He maintains in various interviews that he is motivated in his decision by a desire for more “social justice” and the conviction that he “really” does not need that money. He also adds the hassle involved in managing such heritage so that it is not devalued. He touches care, invest, bet. “It takes a lot of time, effort, stress…” he notes. He also talks about the scruples you have to have when making decisions about what to do with that money.

She says of herself that she has always been “privileged”, she has no blush in calling herself a “rich girl” and even affirms that she grew up in a “too big” house. When the grandmother, at 94 years old, told her everything that was going to be hers, she reacted badly. “I didn’t know what to do with it, but then I started asking people around me for advice, I talked to experts and I came to the conclusion that it shouldn’t be my decision what to do with my family’s money, for which I haven’t worked. me”, he explains, expressing his desire to work, “without a doubt”.

“I really saw that I couldn’t be happy like that,” he says, also recalling that “if no one invents, develops, manipulates, sells the products, then there is no profit,” that is, if his people grew it was at the expense of the work of many others who were not so lucky.

“This is not a question of will, but of fairness. I have done nothing for this legacy. This is pure luck in the birth lottery and pure coincidence, ”she notes.

Engelhorn, in his fall from the horse, has dragged more wealthy like her. A year and a half ago he founded AG Steuersrechtigkeit, which advocates tax justice, so that those who have more pay more in taxes. The movement has spread through Europe under the name of Taxmenow and together its representatives have gone to ask for this better redistribution at the Davos Forum, where the most powerful businessmen and politicians in the world meet.

On the website of the Millionaires for Humanity organization, the young woman maintains: “We need the redistribution of wealth, land and power and we need it to be a transparent and democratic process; For me, this means: taxes on wealth!” She understands that a tax on billionaires is “vital” to overcome, for example, the impacts of the coronavirus crisis, reduce inequality and enable “a fairer, safer and happier society.” “It’s in everyone’s common interest.” “When we, the billionaires, speak, the decision makers, the media and the public listen and then we are aware of our responsibility,” she remarks.

Last May, in Davos, he explained to the BBC: “As someone who has enjoyed the benefits of wealth all my life, I know how skewed our economy is and I cannot continue to sit and wait for someone, somewhere, to make something”. “We have reached the end of the road when another 250 million people will be pushed into extreme poverty this year,” she denounced.

It is not enough for him to donate the money, as is often suggested, but he calls for a structural change, because if all citizens are required to pay taxes and fees, it must be done “proportionally”. “I find it problematic that I can privately decide what to spend my taxes on,” he says.

“It can’t be the case that you first save taxes around the world and then turn charitable and donate a fraction of your wealth. Very often, these endowments are nothing more than a way of disguising wealth. A small fraction of the principal compensates for what these large investments screw up. This is philanthropic capitalism. It’s just not right for us to depend on the goodwill of the super-rich,” she retorts. And she quotes Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democratic US congresswoman: “Every billionaire is a political failure.” All a philosophy of life.

This article originally appeared on The Huff Post and has been updated.

