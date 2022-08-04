How to reduce the sensation of heat, according to Chinese medicine

In Cantonese, there is the expression ‘yit hay’, which means “too much internal heat”. It is related to the consumption of too many hot fried foods, which creates a situation in the body of excess heat.

However, it is not only food that causes overheating: the physiological constitution can have this tendency, which is also favored by excess alcohol, sun exposure and some medications.

How to cool the body, according to Chinese medicine

Keep the liver happy

According to Chinese medicine, the energy of the liver is fundamental in the regulation of body temperature.

The liver is associated with anger and hostility, so it is important to keep the liver happy. Learn to stay calm and not get excited too much is important for liver health. Similarly, deep-seated resentments and hostility can put pressure on the liver.

Working on ways to deal with anger and practicing forgiveness is very important for keeping your liver healthy, as is yoga, tai chi, acupuncture, and reflexology.

reduce alcohol consumption, changing our attitude towards life and having good support from the couple (increases oxytocin levels, are also vital aspects.

Avoid the midday sun

Chinese medicine and modern Western medicine agree on the need to avoid solar radiation in the central hours of the day to avoid overheating of the body.

In the middle of summer, the temperature and the position of the sun are at the point where they have the greatest impact on our body. Between 11 am and 5 pm it is advisable to be in the shade. If we want to benefit from the sun in summer, nothing like doing it first thing in the morning or last thing in the afternoon.

If you haven’t been able to avoid exposure to the midday sun and feel overheated, you can wet your head and neck with fresh water and also drink fresh water. If you can, soak your hands and feet as well.

Use spicy seasonings

It may seem counterintuitive, but eating spicy foods when it’s hot is actually lowers body temperature. It is one of the reasons why they are consumed so much in hot countries.

Spicy foods manage to reduce body temperature because promote sweating and open the pores. Sweating is the main mechanism for controlling body temperature. Turmeric is especially refreshing.

It is only advisable to avoid spicy if you suffer from reflux or heartburn.

Includes refreshing foods and plants

Chinese medicine classifies foods according to their hot or cold nature based on their effect on the body.

Chamomile, mint, chrysanthemum and spearmint they are among the most refreshing plants.

cold foods are most fruits, raw vegetables, algae and cereals. However, people who have a very yin constitution should not overindulge in these foods.