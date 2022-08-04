How to plant a reality sapling 30 or more meters from you in Fortnite

A new set of weekly Fortnite challenges have arrived, and this time, players are tasked with planting a Reality Sapling 30 or more meters from their location. Although the mission is self-explanatory, many players may have a hard time completing it, as Fortnite’s trajectory hardly allows for throwing objects that far. With that said, we walk you through the easiest way to plant a reality sapling 30 or more meters from you in Fortnite.

Where to find Reality Sapling in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3?

Before going any further, it is essential to know where you can find Reality Sapling, especially if you are a newbie. Previously, Reality Sapling was found in Reality Falls and Greasy Grove. At the time of writing, they can be found in the following locations in Fortnite:

jam lotus

North of Sleepy Sound

East of Rave Cave

Close to shifting axes

reality falls

South of the titled towers

Between Rocky Reels and Synapse Station

You can also take a look at the image above for the exact location of Reality Sapling in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

How to plant a reality sapling 30 or more meters away in Fortnite

We recommend completing this task in Fortnite’s build mode, as it’s quite easy to gain enough altitude by building structures. Once you’re in the match, collect a Reality Sapling from the locations mentioned above and farm some materials.

Then build a 5-6 block ramp and stand on top of it. Next, equip the Reality Sapling from your inventory and hold left while aiming at the sky. Finally, release the mouse button, and the Reality Sapling should be planted 30 meters or more from your location. After completing the task, you will be rewarded with 15,000 XP that can be used to unlock this season’s battle pass cosmetic items.

Before you go, be sure to check out the rest of the Fortnite Week 9 challenges:

Gain shield while emoting (0/1)

Deal damage to opponents while riding a wolf or boar (0/500)

Collect seeds from Reality Seed Pods before they stop bouncing (0/3)

Plant or summon a reality sprout within 30 meters or more of you (0/1)

Open chests in Titled Towers in a single match (0/3)

Bounce off three separate Crash Pads without landing (0/1)

Hold a Charge SMG at full charge for three seconds, then damage an opponent (0/1)

There you have it. That’s all you need to know about plant a Reality Sapling 30 or more meters from you in Fortnite. For more tips and guides, be sure to search for Twinfinite.

