How to destroy large sea buoys with missiles from a motorboat in Fortnite

If you’re wondering where to destroy sea buoys with speedboats in Fortnite, our super easy guide is sure to help you wreak havoc on the water and earn XP along the way.

Fo’s Summer Eventrtnite It’s almost over, but there are still a few more missions to complete to get all the free rewards, including one that involves destroying large sea buoys with missiles from a speedboat.

If you’re not sure what large sea buoys look like, you can’t find them on the map, or you just need tips to kill them, we’ll bring you all the details.

Epic Games

How are the buoys?

Large Sea Buoys in Fortnite are red structures with colorful balloons on them. We can find it floating in the water near the islands that are on the east side of the map.

How to destroy large marine buoys with missiles in Fortnite?

Sui you are trying to complete the Fortnite challenge of “destroy large sea buoys with missiles from a speedboat”, we recommend that you go to the speedboat dock. This one will be found floating in the water to the southeast of The Daily Bugle.

Epic Games

There we will have to get on a motorboat and as soon as we do it we will have to see one of the buoys that we have to destroy. To do it, we just have to get close enough to point it with the missile sight and shoot. Most likely, we will have to shoot twice to destroy it completely.

Once we do, we will simply have to go to the motorboat racing area around the water. There we will see a lot of buoys that we will have to destroy so we will have to repeat the entire process explained above.

If you haven’t completed it yet, you can take the opportunity to do the mission “go around the boat races“, as well as “tosea ​​air for 3 seconds while driving a speedboat.”