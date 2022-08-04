Honeymoon with boys. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: this is how their children who shared their trip to Paris are today
After shocking their fans with the announcement of their surprise wedding in Las Vegas (they tied the knot on July 13), Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck they flew to Paris, where they enjoy their honeymoon, in a sweet bunch, accompanied by their respective children: Emme and Max Muñiz (14) –their father is Mark Anthony-, and Seraphina (16) and Violet (13) Affleck – only Samuel, whose mother is Jennifer Garner–, with those who organize walks through the gardens of the Elysée Palace, the Musée d’Orsay, Saint-Louis Island.
Attentive to the latest trends, but also putting the focus on her own style, in each outing J.Lo gives a true fashionista chair with summer looks. From her honey bag come super feminine blouses with ruffled details, straight jeans, total black outfits and long dresses with thin straps, ideal for the heat wave.
Just turned 53 (she blew out the candles on Saturday the 24th), the diva from the Bronx is more radiant than ever, and has even just published some completely nude photos to advertise a body cream from her beauty brand.