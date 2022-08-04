Here are the seven “Piacentini deserving in the world”: on the 13th in Morfasso the award ceremony

There are seven well-deserving Piacentines in the world who will be awarded during the twenty-sixth provincial meeting with the Piacenza communities in the world on August 13th in Morfasso. The president of the “Piacenza Nel Mondo” association Giovanni Piazza had announced with a press conference in the Province the assignment of various honors, revealing only one of the winners, the General of the Air Brigade Luigi Casali, Chief of Staff of the Schools Command of the Air Force / III Air Region. But the military will not be the only one, here are the other honors announced by President Piazza. THE CARDS OF ALL THE AWARD WINNERS

Giovanni Antonioniknown by all as Giovannino, born Pedina di Morfasso in 1938, today he is President of the Associazione di Pedina.

Marilina Bertoncini born in Buenos Aires to a father from Piacenza and mother from Verona. Currently Marilina is an entrepreneur in the construction sector and she leads her own architecture studio (MB Architettura) dealing with the development of real estate initiatives.

Marco Sonzini is a sound engineer and music producer was born in Piacenza in 1984, lives and works in Los Angeles since 2009. In his career he has collaborated with the most renowned international artists such as Elton John, Ozzy Osbourne, Eddie Vedder, Pearl Jam, Iggy Pop , Keith Urban, Stevie Wonder, Ringo Starr, P! Nk, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes and Selena Gomez.

Antonio Valla was born in Milan, class of 1964, but grew up in “his” lands between Rivergaro, Piacenza and Bobbio. Moving to San Francisco, California, in 1983 he has been a lawyer since 1988, Valla founded the international law firm Valla & Associates,

Inc., PC

Diego Zancani was born in Castel S. Giovanni in 1944, appointed Assistant of Italian Language and Literature at the University of Reading in Great Britain, taught at the University of Liverpool, the University of Kent in Canterbury and finally in Oxford as full professor of Italian studies and a member of one of the oldest Colleges of the University, Balliol College. Having taught at Oxford for over 20 years, he is Professor Emeritus of the University of Oxford. In addition to the history of food, he loves Japanese cinema and theater and culture.

Jake Polledri was born in Bristol on November 8, 1995, second generation English on his father’s side (his grandparents came from Morfasso and his father played nearly 500 matches in the Bristol rugby team between the seventies and eighties). In 2014-15 he wore the Italy Under-20 jersey at the World Cup and in the Six Nations category, he made his debut with the major Italy on the last day of the Six Nations 2018 in Rome against Scotland. He has been a member of Gloucester’s Premiership team since 2017.