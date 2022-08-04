Health! Imagine having one of the beers of the model group and with very cheap prices

Beers are an excuse to share with friends / Getty Images.

And even though it’s the middle of the week, when we see these promotions on beers from the model group, we take advantage of them. It’s true what they say, beers never get in the way, either for this same weekend, to accompany a special meal or simply to drink little by little, because let’s remember that everything with measure is better.

At Amazon Mexico, most of the beers in this group are discounted, so we have something for everyone; from dark and specialty to light beers.

Cerveza Modelo Combo Premium Pack, 12 Bottles of 355ml each/Amazon.com.mx

With this a box of 12 assorted beers and its four options: Black, Amber, Trigo and Modelo Especial, which is the blond one, you have it covered for different tastes and palates. Needless to say, all those versions are super refreshing and also, so you can cover your craving; Suddenly, when it’s hot, you crave a blonde or a dark one as an aperitif or to accompany a good hamburger.

Amber Beer, Model Amber, 12 bottles of 355 ml each/Amazon.com.mx

The amber model version is a guaranteed success if you have a meeting, the toasted and somewhat caramelized flavor has an ideal taste for those looking for something between blonde and dark. It is a perfect companion to chop cold meats, or for the “precopeo” if you are going out, its flavor is already a classic.

Victoria Beer 20 Latones + 2 Glasses/Amazon.com.mx

Now that if you have a meeting, this package suits you, as we know, these brass are super performers and thus you make sure that they will not be asking you for beer every two minutes. Just make sure you keep it very cold because it lasts longer in your hand.

Michelob Ultra Premium Beer, 24 bottles of 355 ml each/Amazon.com.mx

But if you have to stick with the diet, but want to sin a bit, this beer helps you with no regrets. Its flavor is much better than other Cero beers, so the sacrifice will not be much with this super package that lasts you the rest of your diet.

Victoria beer cuartito 12 bottles of 210ml/Amazon.com.mx

And this is the classic, if you like a small drink before or during the meal, or you are one of those who warms up your beer, then these quart bottles are ideal to finish them without feeling super full, it is a fair measure for the whim.

