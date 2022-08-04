He went to Welcome Aboard as Jesus and was mistaken for Tom Hanks in Cast Away

Welcome aboard keep getting the latest batch of entrants for “the game of similarities” since Laurita Fernández announced that, shortly, the finals will begin.

This Monday, a participant with long hair and a beard arrived at the studio, to whom Laurita complimented his hairstyle. “What nice curls! Good beard! You know you have a good look!”, acknowledged the driver.

The truth is that, when it came to recognizing the “similar”, both the driver and the jurors could not hit the key in this regard. “I think they are going to get it out,” the young man hoped.

More on this topic

LAURITA FERNÁNDEZ RECEIVED THE “LIKENESS” OF JESUS ​​AND MISTAKE HIM WITH TOM HANKS

After playing with Rodrigo Vagoneta and putting on the “Tails” mask (Sonic’s best friend), Laurita was encouraged to risk: “So, I have someone to shoot. Are you Tom Hanks in The Castaway?I ask.

“No, no,” said the participant, with a puzzled face, making Laurita resort to the help of the jury and her secretaries, although then tried again asking for Culini from MDQ.

“Who are you?” asked Laura.after risking for Fabio Posca, although it was Emiliano Senas, characterized as Pepe Cibriánwho identified him as Jesus, and was right to the peace of the jury.