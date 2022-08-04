“He has different personalities”: Will Smith’s ex-wife talks about how their relationship is

Will and Jada Smith’s marriage is not as idyllic as many think. They don’t hide it either. They have talked about their marital crises, their problems -and addictions- in bed and even their discrepancies when it comes to caring for their children.

Now the one who has spoken is Sheree Zampinoex-wife of the actor, who has recently joined the program The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The singer talked about her current relationship with Smith and his wife, who since the controversy of the slap at the Oscars have been seen together on rare occasions. In addition, Will has apologized to Chris Rock, but the comedian has not accepted them. He is processing what happened.

“They have three different dynamics, three different personalities and beliefs, and different ways of doing things. And there have been times where we’ve crashed and it hasn’t been pretty,” he admitted on the ‘Behind the Velvet Rope’ podcast.

Of course, Zampino has recognized that Jada Pinkett has always behaved like a second mother with trey, the son she has with Will Smith. He is the firstborn of the actor.

When were Will Smith and Sheree Zampino together?

It was in the early 90’s when Will Smith and Sheree Zampino decided to formalize their relationship. were married between 1992 and 1995 and had a son, Trey.

It was she who asked for a divorce and that same day, February 14, Will called Jada Pinkett Smith, whom he married two years later and has had two children, Jaden and Willow.

Will, Jada and their sex addiction

The beginnings of the relationship were marked by the unbridled sex.

“We drank every day, had sex multiple times a day for four months straight,” Will Smith says in his biography Will (Zenith).

Given that, the actor raised a question. “I began to wonder if this was a competition. In any case, as far as I was concerned, there were only two possibilities: He was going to sexually satisfy this woman or he was going to die trying. Those first few days were spectacular.”



Jada Pinkett and Will Smith at the Oscar Awards // GTRES



Will was dragging at that time a problem of somatization with orgasms. Before starting with Jada, the infidelity trauma of his first girlfriend left a mark on him.

“I hadn’t had sex with any other woman other than Melanie [Parker]but during the following months I became a hyena”. A sexual debauchery that, far from being satisfactory, was “unpleasant”.

“I had sex with so many women and it was so unpleasant for me that I developed a psychosomatic reaction to having an orgasm. I could literally gag and sometimes even vomit“, says the actor in his book.