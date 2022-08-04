HBO Max: Harry Potter and other movies are released from the platform – La Prensa

Users in social networks reported that the platform hbo max eliminated several productions from its catalogue, even some of them had barely been released. This caused many people to start speculating about the future of this site streaming, They commented that it could be their exit from the market.

This virtual entertainment space arrived in the United States on May 27, 2020, while Mexico and a large part of Latin America did it in july 2021. From this moment on, it became one of the Internet users’ favorites thanks to its wide range of films and series for all ages, as well as special projects of DC Comics.

In addition, it has an agreement with some important channels such as Cartoon Network, so until now, it has different options of cartoons, movies and series from classic to modern. However, it was indicated that things will be different in the coming months, and the first changes They started a few days ago.

What movies came off HBO Max?

Is platform created by the Warner Media division withdrew from its grill six movies marked as ‘exclusive’, that is, they are only within this site, and the most of them were not even projected in theaters.

The list is headed by ‘The witches’, a remake that premiered in 2020 starring actress Anne Hathaway, they also deleted ‘Moonshot’, tape added last March, ‘superintelligence’ who was on the platform for almost two years, ‘lucky down’ of 2021, as well as ‘An American Pickle’ Y ‘Charm City Kings’, both released in 2020.

Also, the original series ‘Vinyl’ is also not available. On the other hand, the company reported that during the month of August they will withdraw the eight films from Harry Potter. Added to this list of cancellations is the new tape of ‘Batgirl’ that would be part of the catalog at the end of the year, but it will no longer be like that, and it will not even reach theaters.

Will HBO Max disappear?

So far the entertainment company has not issued any release indicating the removal of hbo max of the market of streaming. They explained that some adjustments will be made in the coming months.

This was decided after WarnerMedia Y Discovery merged to create Warner Bros Discovery. Consequently, the managers They mentioned that they will implement several strategies for the good of their clients.

They specified that they are still determining the path they will follow, and they asked the subscribers not to be alarmed and not to cancel their membership, well at this moment they do not plan to eliminate the platform. They mentioned that they will give advance notice of any cost changes.

“No, you don’t need to do anything. There will be no immediate changes to your subscription or HBO Max billing. We are in the early stages of a new adventure and we will inform you of any future changes or offers. You can also check back on this page in the coming months to be aware of the latest news”, wrote on their page.

The best memes of users

I’m not ready to leave HBO max 🙁

Today was a bad day in my personal life and this news made it worse

There is a lot that I still do not see on HBO and I do not want it to end so soon

I guess I’ll make the most of what’s left of today and hope nothing happens tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/k2KcPYlAmS — Tiwifi EC (@tiwifi) August 3, 2022

