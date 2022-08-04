Guardians of the Galaxy hides an Easter Egg that nobody knows how to reveal

As well, East easter egg we have it inside the movie Guardians of the Galaxy. And what is it? Surely you are wondering, because we are sorry to tell you that nobody knows.

Before I talk about that impressive reference, I’d like to point out that it’s quite common that every time Marvel releases a new movie or series, The Internet is filled with publications that show you all those details that you don’t wear and refer to moments, objects or places within the universe of the fiction itself.

The Marvel Universe has quickly become the king of Easter Eggs, giving us endless mentions in almost all his projects, references and appearances that delight fans. But surely there is a easter egg which takes the prize for the most interesting, perhaps, in the history of superhero movies.

What can be?

That’s right, there is a hidden detail within the film starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and Dave Bautista that Even to this day no one has been able to discover it. This was confirmed by the director of the film James Gunn during the tour to promote the release of the film on DVD at the end of 2014. This mystery has been a topic of debate among fans, as some claim to have discovered it, but without confirmation. official by Marvel Studios or the members of the films of The Guardians of the Galaxy.

Recently, the director spoke again about this curious reference, confirming that he will not reveal what it is about until after the premiere of the third film that will arrive on May 5, 2023. In his own words “I do not want to affect people’s enjoyment if it happens that someone manages to get everything right”. Excited to know what it is!

I’m putting an official moratorium on responding to guesses about the Easter egg in GotG Vol 1 until after Vol 3 is released, because I don’t want to affect anyone’s enjoyment of Vol 3 if by some chance someone gets the whole thing. Sorry! 🪺 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 2, 2022

This affirmation comes as a result of the fact that the filmmaker known for other films such as Super either the suicide squad He is very given to answering questions from fans on his social networks, although especially on Twitter. Furthermore, the fact that don’t want to reveal the Easter Egg until after next May has led some to speculate that this detail could be a major spoiler for the new movie.

This would not be the first time that a reference to a tape could spoil a later one. For example in Captain America Civil War there is a scene where several heroes are sitting at a table. On the left side we find War Machine, Black Widow and Captain America, with Iron Man behind, while on the other side we find Vision, Scarlet Witch and Falcon. This scene, of having discovered that Easter Egg, would have spoiled the ending for us infinity war since those on the right would die because of Thanos’ snap and those on the opposite side would not.

And you? Do you think you know what the easter egg mysterious of Guardians of the Galaxy?