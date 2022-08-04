Goals and summary of FC Juárez 1-1 San Luis in Liga MX 2022 | 08/03/2022

Thank you for following the broadcast of FC Juárez vs. San Luis on VAVEL. Keep visiting the VAVEL website to find out what’s happening in the sports world.

The duel between FC Juárez and San Luis ends, both teams draw by the minimum difference and divide points in the duel corresponding to day 16.

Juan Castro’s foul on Carlos Salcedo! The referee marks a free kick

FC Juárez was close to scoring with a shot from Maximiliano Olivera, but Marcelo Barovero was attentive to reject!

Clearance for FC Juárez, through a rejection by Carlos Salcedo

Foul by Juan Manuel Sanabria on Maximiliano Silvera! The judge marks a free throw

Shot by Matías García, but Rodrigo González saves his team!

Violation of Mauro Laínez on Rubens Sambueza! The judge marks a free throw

Goal kick by Alfredo Talavera

Corner kick for Atl. of San Luis, performed by Juan Manuel Sanabria

Jhon Murillo commits an infraction against Jesús Dueñas

GOOOL for Atl. from Saint Louis! Sabin Merino penalty goal

Shot by Jesús Dueñas, but Marcelo Barovero saves his team!

Rodrigo González rejects the ball, clearing it

Violation of Javier Güémez to Maximiliano Silvera! The referee marks a free kick

Throw-in for Atl. of San Luis, executed by Aldo Cruz

Corner for FC Juárez, executed by Javier Salas

Infraction of Javier Güémez to Matías García! The judge marks a free throw

The duel between FC Juárez vs. Atlético San Luis begins on the lawn of the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium.

In a couple of minutes we will begin with the retransmission of the duel between FC Juárez vs. San Luis from the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium, a match corresponding to matchday 16 of Liga MX

Juan Pablo González Ozuna, a player who was considered one of the promises of the Toluca academy, will be registered in the Atlético de San Luis squad, as a first team player and one of the jewels to have more projection for Andrés Jardine.

At the bottom of the general table are the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro with only 2 units added, above them is the Mazatlán of Gabriel Caballero with 3 units achieved, ahead of them the Atlas is in the place 16th with 4 points and America with the same number of points in 15th place.

Currently, the Tigres team is the general leader with 15 points achieved, followed by the Toluca team with 14 points added so far in the tournament, in third place is Monterrey with 13 points in the bag and in fourth place is Find the Puebla strip with 10 points achieved. Today Juárez and San Luis could climb more positions in the playoff zone.

For its part, Atlético San Luis traveled to the Cuauhtémoc Stadium to face the Puebla fringe, the match was even as both teams did not give in at any time, however, it was the San Luis team who had the advantage to take the goals but the lack of forcefulness prevented them from taking the victory.

The Bravos de Juárez team received Toluca last day of the MX League, in the duel held on the lawn of the University Olympic Stadium, at first they dominated the match, however in the end the devil made them mischief because they scored the goal of the tie and incidentally they took away the possibility of adding three points.

The wait between FC Juárez vs Atlético San Luis ends, the corresponding duel on matchday 16 will be played today, so it will be very important to score points as they could be key to qualifying for the final phase of the tournament in the future . Both teams could not get the three points last day so they will try to make everything different for both of them today.

M. Barovero; R. Chavez, F. Leon, R. Juarez, A. Cruz; F. Waller, A. Iniestra, J. Güemez, J. Sanabria; A. Hernandez, J. Murillo.

A. Talavera; A. Acosta, A. Arribas, C. Salcedo, M. Olivera; J. Gómez, J. Dueñas, J. Salas, M. Lainez; A. Garcia, G. Fernandez.

FC Juárez and San Luis have met on a total of 12 occasions (7 wins for the Braves, 3 wins for Atlético San Luis and 2 draws) where the advantage leans in favor of the Bravos de Juárez as a whole, likewise, in the goals, it is the team of FC Juárez who has the advantage with 14 goals scored over 10 of Atlético San Luis. Their last confrontation dates back to matchday 3 of Clausura 2022 where Juárez won by the minimum against San Luis.

For its part, the San Luis team traveled to the city of Puebla to face the Lacarboys on the lawn of the Cuauhtémoc Stadium, those led by André Jardine tried to pierce the goal defended by Antony Silva, however, the forcefulness was not adequate to score a goal that would put them ahead on the scoreboard or seal the victory of the match, so the final result was a poor 0-0 without emotions and with both teams sharing points.