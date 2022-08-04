Glossier comes from Sephora | Vogue Italy

“When I founded Into The Gloss, I wanted beauty to be as much an element of personal style as fashion. By interviewing hundreds of women, I have increasingly realized how imperfect the traditional paradigm of beauty is. Historically it’s an industry based on experts telling you, the customer, what you should or shouldn’t use on your face, ”said the founder. Glossier instead is beauty inspired by real life. And this has made the difference over time.

Great care of the minimal but colorful packaging, perfectly convey the idea of ​​effortless beauty, without efforts. Winning also the motto: skin first, make-up second, skin care is therefore the number one goal. As if to say: beautiful skin is the best makeup.

And perhaps, the very fact of not being available on the global market has increased its fame and the desire to be able to obtain those products that are so difficult to find. Last year the brand, perhaps also due to the pandemic that changed the rules of the beauty market, had problems and had to fire employees and close some stores, arousing controversy and criticism. But the charm of the brand has not stopped having a hold all over the world. And this new decision to come to Sephora, as well as the announcement of the opening of other stores, is certainly the sign that Glossier is a brand with great potential. And above all with beautiful, fun, fragrant products that you want to have in your beauty case.