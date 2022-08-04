Gf Vip 7, Giovanni Ciacci first official competitor: “I’m HIV-positive”

Giovanni Ciacci gave a touching and emotional interview to the weekly Chi, where he talked about his upcoming participation in the Big Brother Vip . The news comes during the meeting with Alfonso Signorini, during which the costume designer got naked also talking about his pathology: “ I am HIV positive “. Its goal as a competitor of the GF Vip 7 will be that of “turn on a beacon on this disease and it will be the first time that HIV will be talked about in a very popular program in prime time“.

Discrimination and prejudice

Many people are still discriminated against today because of the disease, as there is still a lot of prejudice about it. “I know many colleagues and colleagues who in the past, even in the very recent past, were excluded from reality TV shows because they had HIV“, says Ciacci. He too has lived gods difficult times due to discrimination: “They told me that a famous colleague of mine went to a network manager at his company to tell him not to let me work because I was sick“. And again Giovanni recalled that:”In the 1980s, the word HIV was synonymous with death. Antiretroviral treatments had not yet been found, a lot of people were dying. For those infected with HIV, it was only the antechamber of AIDS that would lead them straight to the cemetery“.

Treatment

Ciacci also reported on current treatments against AIDS: “The viral rate in the blood is canceled and we no longer get sick with AIDS. Of course, people are still dying: those who cannot or do not want to be cured or those who realize their HIV status too late, perhaps in full-blown AIDS. Here, in these cases it is difficult to successfully intervene on the disease“. Then he stressed:”If I cut my veins in front of you and you come in contact with my blood nothing would happen to you, simply because the virus is not in my blood. It is in my genetic mapping, it is there if I stop the treatments, but if I take care of it, no one runs any risk“.