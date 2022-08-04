George Clooney writes an open letter to the Daily Mail

Actor George Clooney took the unusual step of writing an open letter to UK tabloid The Daily Mail, and other publications, asking them to “refrain” from publishing photos of his twins with his wife Amal. The Oscar winner’s letter, which referenced news that the Mail’s Internet arm Mail Online had removed photos of Billie Lourd’s baby, implored them not to publish photos of their children, Ella and Alexander, for fear of “real world consequences”.

Clooney wrote that the nature of Amal’s work as an international law and human rights lawyer meant she was “confronting and prosecuting terrorist groups,” and her children’s anonymity would help keep them safe from such groups. The letter added that the Clooneys “had never sold a photo of our children, we are not on social media, and we never post photos because doing so would put their lives in danger.”

The actor accepted that his fame and notoriety meant he was fair game for “often invasive photos”, but that his children had never made such a “commitment”. This is not the first time that Clooney has been angry with the Daily Mail, a low-market tabloid right-wing news organization. In 2014, the actor rejected the Daily Mail’s apology for printing a false story about Amal’s mother, at the time describing the newspaper as “the worst kind of tabloid”.

Getty Images Getty Images (Jordan Strauss/AP)

George Clooney open letter

“Having seen photos of Billie Lourd’s 1-year-old baby on your post, and the fact that she subsequently took those photos, we ask that you refrain from putting our children’s faces on your post. I am a public figure and accept the often intrusive photos as part of the price of doing my job. Our children have not made such a commitment, ”says the famous actor.

Actor George Clooney (L) and Amal Clooney arrive on the red carpet for the 72nd annual Golden Globe Awards, January 11, 2015 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. AFP PHOTO/MARK RALSTONMARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images (MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

“The nature of my wife’s job has her confronting terrorist groups and we take every precaution we can to keep our family safe. We cannot protect our children if some publication puts their faces on its cover. We have never sold a photo of our children, we are not on social media and we never post photos because doing so would endanger their lives. Not paranoid danger, but real-world problems, with real-world consequences,” Clooney said.