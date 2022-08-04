George Clooney confesses how he decided to be a father with Amal Alamuddin



George Clooney had a hard time reaching fatherhood. His children, the twins Ella and Alexander were born in 2017, when the actor was 56 years old, atyes, it began by initiating this stage in full maturity. If there is one thing that the actor was always clear about, it is that he did not expect, far from it, to be a father after the age of 50, but then bumped into Amal Alamuddin and turned his life upside down. Now, in an interview granted to the podcast ‘WTF with Marc Maron’ he has talked about that change and how it was the moment when she finally decided to have children.

Amal, the woman who changed his life

“This extraordinary woman came into my life and I fell madly in love with her. From the moment I met her I knew everything was going to be different.”explained the one who until a few years ago was Hollywood’s golden bachelor. The couple met in the summer of 2013 in Italy when Amal accompanied a friend of the actor. From then on, a relationship between the two began to forge until, the following year, in 2014, they said yes I do and they got married. Three years later, her two offspring, Ella and Alexander, came into the world.

In the aforementioned interview, George Clooney tells how they realized that they wanted to be parents, since neither he nor she had thought about itThey hadn’t even talked about it between them. But one day all that changed after a visiting a friend’s house with a somewhat “noisy” son, counted. Then they had been married for a year and, when leaving the house, he confesses that he felt dazed and went for a walk with Amal.

The conversation that led them to be parents

“She told me: ‘we are very lucky in life’. And I answered yes: ‘if we met'”, he pointed. But Amal went a step further and commented that “luck should be shared with other people”which caused Clooney to ponder for a moment.

“I just had to tell her: ‘if you’re inside…’; and she He replied immediately that we should try it. It was a very emotional moment for me because I was convinced that being a father was not my destiny. and until then I was comfortable with that idea,” Clooney said. Of course, what they did not expect was that, instead of having a baby, they would have twins, and that there was a history in Amal’s family.