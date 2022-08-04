From Uruapan to the world: avocado popsicles

Uruapan, Michoacán.- ice popsicles avocado They are already a tradition in UruapanMichoacán, but the combination of avocado with strawberry will leave you shocked!, since it is a combination of textures, while the base of the popsicle is creamywhen you bite it you will find some crispy strawberries.

This perfect combination of fruits, converted handmade on paletteyou can find it in the Carrillo portal on the corner of Cupatitzio street, just in front of the main square of Uruapan, there is the «La Casii Nada Michoacana Ice Cream Shop and Ice Cream Shop», like this with double i, say those who know it and recommend it.

In order to prepare this delicious delicacy, it is necessary that the avocados that are going to be used are in their point, that they are of excellent quality and that they do not have any defect, practically that they have export quality. Strawberries for their part, have to be from big size and be freshly cut so that in addition to being their complement, they are the perfect adornment.

Read more: What to do in CDMX during Easter holidays and Outdoors!

They say that love is born from sight, and since they are taking the avocado and strawberry popsicle out of the refrigerator, you can begin to delight yourself with the beauty of this popsicle, the creamy green of the avocado and the red of the strawberry, will captivate your gaze even before your palate.

Among more than 40 flavors offered by this paletería, the avocado is one of the most requested by curious tourists who come to this businesswhere you can also enjoy fresh water, ice cream of all kinds of flavors and even some delicious crepes.

Most Mexicans associate avocado with salty food, between a taco of beans with cheese, there is nothing like a guacamole to accompany a good pork rind, or minced in a rich sauce to accompany roast beef. But in Uruapan they decided to make the avocado also a dessert.

If you visit Uruapan, don’t forget to try a delicious avocado and strawberry popsicle. Photo: Eliza Flors/Discussion

What began as an experiment in the popsicle and ice cream workshops of the avocado capital, ended up becoming a product gourmet which is already sold in many cities around the world.

Read more: Three cheap and fun pools that you cannot miss in Sinaloa this Easter

The “Paletería y Nevería la Casii Nada Michoacana”, is recommended by many uruapenses, apart from its delicious flavors, they mention that the attention of the staff is a plus to the servicein addition to the fact that inside the establishment you can enjoy a unique decoration in the city.