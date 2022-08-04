from the Portuguese social message to United

The Portuguese champion is not (yet) training with his Manchester United team-mates under the orders of the new coach Erik Ten Hag because he took advantage of a few days of further leave, in addition to those he was already entitled to for his June commitments with the national team, for family reasons. The fact is that few are willing to bet that the former Juventus player will really be available to the Dutch coach in the season whose start is almost upon us.

Cristiano Ronaldo and the Champions League obsession

Ronaldo’s priority, under contract with United for another season, would be to play there Champions League, a competition won five times in his career, but in which Cristiano Ronaldo is back from three consecutive eliminations in the second round, two with Juventus against Lyon and Porto and the one suffered with United against Atletico Madrid. Not the best way to end a legendary career, which is why Jorge Mendes would be proposing his protégé to various top European clubs.

“Bayern Munich thinks of Ronaldo”

The talks with Chelsea and PSG failed, according to Espn the possibilities on the table currently would lead to Atletico Madrid and the Bayern Monaco. Few, however, would seem the margins for a landing at the Colchoneros, whose attack is already more than crowded with Griezmann, Joao Félix, Cunha, Correa and the surplus Morata, while Bayern could evaluate the sensational operation after the sale of Lewandowski. Meanwhile, however, Ronaldo sent an indirect message to United, posting on Instagram a photo of him working out in the gym with a couple of shorts from Manchester United training. Evidence of peace? Red Devils fans on social media have interpreted it as such and hope that the Funchal champion, who scored last season totals, will stay at Old Trafford.