From the controversial look of Dua Lipa to the photo session of Jennifer López: celebrities in one click

Dua Lipa was seen in the stunning Tuscan region of Florence. The English singer-songwriter surprised with a white corset with laces that aroused mixed opinions (Photo: The Grosby Group)

Super sensual, Jennifer Lopez posed with for a photo session on a boat

Thumbs up or down? The comments for the pajamas look of J Balvin were the most diverse

From Hollywood to New York! Actress Anne Hathaway got tired of walking and hailed a taxi after enjoying lunch at Sant Ambroeus. She wore a cream colored blouse with matching shorts and colored sandals.

American actor Jared Leto spends the afternoon with Victoria’s Secret model Kelsey Merritt on a yacht in Sardinia, Italy. The couple sailed to the nearby island of Tavolara, where they enjoyed rock climbing with other friends.

Irina Shayk during a family outing after dinner in the West Village neighborhood of Manhattan

Nicky Hilton and her husband James Rothschild were spotted shopping at Whole Foods in Malibu. “We are officially a party of 5! Welcome to the world sweet boy. Mom, dad and big sisters couldn’t be more in love,” Ella wrote on social media on July 5.

Naomi Watts was out for a fresh green juice in the Hamptons. The actress looked elegant in a floral dress combined with brown sandals

Andrea Meza arrives at the premiere of the film “Day Shift”, in Miami

Lindsay Lohan and her husband Bader Shammas check into their hotel after a day of shopping in New York City. The couple, who lives in Dubai, married a month ago in a secret ceremony that the actress revealed on her social networks: “I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and you knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, everything at the same time. I’m surprised you’re my husband. My life and everything” (Photo: The Grosby Group)

