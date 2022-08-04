From stardom to smoke: what was lost after the cancellation of the movie “Batgirl”

This is what the actress looks like in the Batgirl costume for the next HBO Max movie. (Twitter/@lesliegrace)

Warner Bros. and DC Comics’ quest to match the superheroes of Disney and Marvel Studios has plummeted with the cancellation of batgirl (Bat girl).

The film, whose premiere was scheduled for hbo max this year, it would have had the rising star Leslie Grace in the lead role and with Michael Keaton What Batman. Filming has been completed and post-production has begun. According to various media, the film will never see the light of day on a movie screen or even a phone screen. (A Warner Bros. representative could not yet confirm the news to Washington Post).

Now that the merger of Warner Bros. and Discovery is complete, it seems expectations for live-action adaptations featuring DC characters have changed dramatically. And it is that, when batgirl was announced in 2021, its goal was to provide new superhero content for the HBO Max streaming service. Now, under Warner Bros. Discovery’s new regime, the company wants its DC superheroes to star only in blockbusters specifically made and financed for theatrical release.

Despite a budget that supposedly went from 75 to 90 million dollars, partly due to the delays of the covacha, batgirl It was never meant for the big screen.

Reports of the cancellation have implied that this decision has nothing to do with Grace, the Dominican singer and actress who landed the role in part because of her outstanding performance in the film version of In The Heights; Well, from what would be his debut in the world of superheroes, he became a victim of the war between the old and the new strategies.

Variety has reported that taxes and general financial strategy could have been an issue as well, since his decision to shelve batgirl -along with the Scooby Doo movie Scoob! Holiday Haunting– could allow a tax deduction.

The argument that “not big enough for the big screen” It seems disconcerting when you consider the roster of stars in front of and behind the camera.

batgirl seemed to be -at least for the few promotional photos- inspired by DC comics Batgirl of Burnside. It was directed by the directors of Bad Boys For Life Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who are no strangers to directing young actresses of color in a superhero role after their work on Ms Marvel with teen star Iman Vellani for Marvel Studios and Disney Plus.

Batgirl was canceled (Photo: File)

On Wednesday, the directors published a statement in Instagram saying that they are “saddened and shocked by the news”, and that “we wish that fans around the world had the opportunity to see and embrace the final film for themselves.”

Without a doubt, one of the most dramatic aspects of the myth of batgirl is that she is the daughter of Gotham City Police Commissioner J.Im Gordon, that in many iterations of the comics he is unaware that his daughter is a vigilante who fights crime.

batgirl is starring JK Simmons as Gordon, continuing a role that began in Zack Snyder’s polarizing Justice League movies. Simmons is best known for having given one of the best performances of all time in superhero movies in the original trilogy of SpiderSam Raimi’s Man as Daily Bugle Editor-in-Chief J. Jonah Jameson. If Simmons is in your superhero movie, it’s a big deal.

Brendan Fraser, who already did a stellar job for WB/DC on the HBO Max series Doom Patrol, was the villain of Batgirl, the arsonist Firefly. His attempt to join the impressive lineup of DC movie villains over the years, from Jack Nicholson to Heath Ledger, goes up in smoke.

But the greatest moment batgirl it was going to be Keaton’s comeback as Batman. There are few things greater in comic book culture than answering the call of the Bat-Signal in the 21st century. It is also planned that reprise the role in the next film Flash starring Ezra Millerwhich is scheduled to be released in 2023, but given the recent controversies surrounding Miller, it is worth wondering if we will ever see the return of Keaton’s bat.

