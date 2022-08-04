Fortnite Chapter 3: guide to find the Zero Point fish | Zero Point | EpicGames | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

Fortnite It has fishing mechanics that allow the capture of underwater species. One of these is the Zero Point fish which, as the name suggests, can be found at any fishing spot near Zero Point. introduced in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5, the Zero Point fish provides 15 health and a short teleport effect, which is similar to Zero Point crystals.

The latest update v21.30 from Fortnite removed the Zero Point fish, and the developers are expected to push fishing-based quests. Although players received some fishing challenges, those related to the Zero Point fish deserve a separate explanation.

The Zero Point fish is already in contention for a limited spawn area. However, the most recent map has the Zero Point conveniently located under a body of water, providing a concentrated yet plentiful abundance of the fish.

FORTNITE | How to hunt Zero Point fish

Follow these steps to capture it without problems in your games of Fortnite:

Players must first land in a convenient location. Since the fish spawn near the Zero Point, they can either land near Loot Lake or proceed to move towards the POI after landing at the desired location.

Upon landing, players must search for a fishing rod or harpoon. Both of these items spawn from floor loot, but a safe place to find one is in the barrel on the docks around a body of water.

Players should note that a rare fishing rod offers a better chance of catching a rare/uncommon fish.

Upon acquiring the desired tool, they need to place it near any fishing spot in Loot Lake.

Post everything, players must cast the fishing line or shoot the harpoon into a fishing hole.

While the harpoon retracts almost immediately with the loot, it takes a while for the fishing rod to attract a fish.

When catching a fish, the fishing rod gives a little tug, signaling players to retract the line.

They should keep in mind that catching a fish does not always mean that it has taken the bait. Players often get weapons and ammo instead.

Patience is paramount as players may have to repeat them until they catch a zero point fish.

Remember that the harpoon gun runs out after ten rounds, while the fishing rod has infinite use.

