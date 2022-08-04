Former WWE superstar signs contract with AEW/ROH

A former WWE Superstar has signed with AEW/ROH.

Over the last few months, there are many fighters who have ever been through an All Elite Wrestling show, specifically Dark and Dark Elevation, since in these programs we usually see independent talents who are not under contract with the company. One of them is Blake Christian, who in addition to Dark, was present at ROH Death Before Dishonor a few weeks ago.

Fightful has confirmed that Blake Christian has signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling which is tied to Ring of Honor. At the moment, it is unknown if the agreement is full time.

In addition to AEW Dark and Ring of Honor, we have seen Christian in various companies since he was fired from WWE (where he was under the name Trey Baxter) in 2021. His return to GCW created great expectations and he has also stepped into the ring of IMPACT Wrestling and NJPW.

