“Expect a more mature movie”

During a recent interview with GameSpot, James Gunn director of the Guardians of the Galaxy films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe spoke about how the third adventure on the group scheduled for next year is “more mature than the other Guardians stories”, also adding that it will be incredibly exciting.

“It’s an incredibly emotional story… more mature than the other Guardian stories in a way because, you know, we started making these movies, the fans were maybe 10, 11 when they saw the first, and now they’re 20, 21. . The film grew up with them ”.

In another recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gunn added that the film will also be “a longer film than the other two:”

“This is a much bigger film than the other two films. It’s a much more exciting film than the other two films… and it’s a longer film than the other two films, it’s bigger in every sense ”.

The director joked that the actors have “improved in their work” and admitted how “he’s really pushing [se stesso] and trying to create something completely different from what we have seen before “

“It was really easy, actually… I know the actors very well, so I already know what they have to do. They’ve gotten better at their job, so I don’t have to make fun of them that much… in a lot of ways, it’s been really easy, it’s really natural to me. I understand. But I’m also really pushing myself and trying to create something completely different from what we have done before, but at the same time honors the story. “

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be released on May 5, 2023

Recall that the film (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3) which will have as a working title: “Hot Christmas”, should have been released in May 2020, then postponed to a later date after Gunn’s firing, then recalled in Marvel after a brief visit by Warner Bros. for which he directed the new movie about the Suicide Squad. In the cast of the film will therefore return: Chris Pratt (Peter Quill / Star-Lord), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Dave Bautista (Drax), Vin Diesel (Groot’s voice), Bradley Cooper (the voice of Rocket Raccoon), Karen Gillan (Nebula), ed Pom Klementieff (Mantis).