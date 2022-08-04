Epic Games wants us to cooperate and test our friendship with this free “Minecraft-style” game

Epic Games Store does not fail to your appointment weekly, monthly and yearly where Tim Sweeney’s company gives us one or more games “for the face”. Yes, maybe if you’ve jumped on the PC gaming boat, the idea of ​​a company giving you a free game might sound crazy, but no. Epic Games this week slides us very subtly through our Unrailed! library, a cooperative indie with clear reminiscences of minecraft.

Indoor Astronaut’s commitment may have gone unnoticed by many back in 2019 when indie reached all consoles and PCs, but we are talking about a game very relaxed and cooperative where our maxim will be to build a train track. It is done? Well, the truth is that the idea behind Unrailed! it is not so much fighting or the end of the road as the road itself.

You will have to coordinate yourselves to complete this route along a land which will be created as procedural. You are the ones who will have to choose the best route to avoid the natural features of the map such as cliffs, rivers, mountains or volcanoes, while also getting along so that there are always resources available.

To obtain it, all you have to do is have an account on the Epic Games Store and follow the Next steps:

You access the Free Games section of the platform.

You select Unrailed!

and you click on Get.

Done, the indie will be available in your library forever and nobody can take it away from you, unless Epic Games falls, but that is a future that we do not consider. Remember that the game will be available from today, August 4, until next August 11 from 2022 at 5:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time).