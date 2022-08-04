Emma Watson’s post shows Israel’s anti-Semitism smears are starting to break

Harry Potter actress Emma Watson was slandered Monday by a racist Israeli official. We will talk about it later.

But first, it is important to note that the Israeli government has always fabricated smears of anti-Semitism against its enemies.

This dates back to the founding of the State of Israel itself in 1948, on the mass graves of Palestinians.

The first to be slandered in this way were the Palestinians themselves. The false accusations of anti-Semitism invented by Israel and the Israeli lobby against the Palestine solidarity movement are thus an extension of the disinformation campaign of the Zionist settler-colonial project against the Palestinians themselves.

Israeli diplomats and propagandists have long maintained that the Palestinian people’s opposition to dispossession of their own land was not motivated by any sense of injustice, but simply by anti-Jewish racism. This is seen, in the standard European-imperialist orientalist framework, as mysteriously endemic to Muslim and Arab societies.

This is, of course, nonsense. More than nonsense, it is a poisonous and racist lie.

Palestinians oppose the Zionist movement – and its creation, Israel – because it has meant and continues to mean expulsion, massacres, apartheid, military dictatorship and dispossession for them and their children and their children’s children.

The fact that Israel calls itself a “Jewish state” is irrelevant. The Palestinians would oppose any political and/or religious project that drives them out of their own land in the same or similar way.

Precisely because Israel’s injustices have become increasingly apparent to an increasing number of people, the Zionist movement and the Israel lobby have increasingly relied on fabrications of anti-Semitism.

Israel’s propagandists know they cannot win arguments in open debate. So instead of trying to beat the activists down by defeating their arguments, they try to shut them down, cancel them, ban them and – in Palestine especially – jail them.

But the maliciously false accusations of anti-Semitism against Israel’s enemies have become so egregious that most people no longer believe them.

Armed anti-Semitism – a tool in the Israeli arsenal almost as powerful, in its own way, as the undeclared nuclear weapons it possesses – is beginning to lose its potency.

all of it brings us back to Emma Watson.

On Monday, he posted on Instagram a very bland statement of solidarity with the Palestinian people. Against a background photo of solidarity protesters holding Palestinian flags, Watson posted the caption: “Solidarity is a verb.”

It was not a controversial statement. But the mere acknowledgment of the existence of the Palestinians and their supporters aroused the anger and hatred of Israel and its lobby.

Danny Danon, Israel’s former ambassador to the United Nations and current chairman of the international wing of Israel’s official opposition party Likud, attacked Watson’s post on Twitter, saying it showed she was an “anti-Semite.”

Of course, as usual, absolutely no evidence of this alleged “anti-Semitism” was presented.

But Danon’s response was especially appalling. There was no attempt to “qualify”, but rather it was an open and unequivocal statement that making even the most bland declaration of solidarity with the Palestinians means that one is ipso facto anti-Semitic.

What many commentators missed were two important facts: It is Danny Danon himself who is the real racist, and Danon’s post also showed that he, like all Zionists, is the real anti-Semite.

In all the mainstream coverage of Watson’s post and its reception (The Guardian’s headline writers misleadingly claimed it had led to an “anti-Semitism brawl”) exactly who Danon is was lost.

He is a notorious anti-Palestinian fanatic.

This should have been reported, but for the most part it wasn’t. As my Electronic Intifada colleague Nora Barrows-Friedman wrote: “Danon is a far-right politician who has called for Palestinian ‘national suicide’ and has a long history of racist incitement against Arabs and Africans.”

Y as the user said very well From Twitter Jonathan Kennedy, Danon: “Equating support for the Palestinians with anti-Semitism presumes that the repression of the Palestinian people is an inherently Jewish quality, which is the real anti-Semitic sentiment here.”

Some liberal zionists they feared that Danon’s slander against Watson was too “gross” and therefore not believed.

They were right to be afraid. The backlash against Danon was huge and massive, and he was ridiculed and denounced for the terrible slander of him.

But contrary to what liberal Zionists worry about the diminishing potency of their armed anti-Semitism, this decline is much to be welcomed and is long overdue.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of East Monitor.