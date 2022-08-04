Emma Stone Will Come To The MCU In The Amazing Spider-Man 3 — We Are Not Ñoños

Approximate reading time: 3 minutes

Emma Stone will return once again alongside Spider-Man.

The MCU expands with the Multiverse, and all Marvel fans are still reeling from the big events of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

This film marked the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man. After a massive fan movement to The Amazing Spider-Man 3, It seems that Sony is in talks with Emma Stone for an upcoming role in Spider-Gwen.

After getting nearly 500,000 tweets for the movement #MakeTASM3fans are demanding Sony Pictures complete Andrew Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man trilogy after the Marvel actor stole the show in No Way Home.

Rumor: Emma Stone is coming to the MCU in The Amazing Spider-Man 3

Now, with this move gaining massive traction within Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios, Sony is reportedly eyeing Emma Stone to return in The Amazing Spider-Man 3 alongside Andrew Garfield as Spider-Gwen.

The Amazing Spider-Man 3: In which phase of the MCU will it connect?

The Marvel character was the subject of years of hate and rejection, as Garfield’s Spider-Man series was considered by many to be the weakest of the three separate anthologies. Now, this hatred has disappeared overnight, and the world is poised for more Garfield Spider-Man movies.

According to insider EdwinSRP, Sony would be taking the initiative to make this third film possible, and although they are just speculation, after the events of No Home, anything can happen!

Sony wants Emma Stone for a Spider-Gwen project. Merry Christmas everybody! — Edwin (@EdwinSRP) December 26, 2021

Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man deserved another movie #MakeTASM3

In The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014), the most turbulent Marvel movie in Andrew Garfield’s Marvel Universe, Emma Stone’s Gwen Stacy had a fateful end, falling into the void. When Peter Parker (Andrew Garfield) failed to catch her true love after the Green Goblin (Dane DeHaan) dropped her from the air, Spider-Man “stopped throwing punches,” something he revealed to the other Parkers. in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

With the Marvel Cinematic Universe Multiverse expanding into unknown regions that Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) know terribly little about, it’s clear that Morbius (2022) finds himself in a realm made up of themes from all three. Spider-Man universes.

Rumor: Emma Stone is coming to the MCU in The Amazing Spider-Man 3

As a result, Emma Stone’s Gwen Stacy could return to the Garfield-style universe. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018), with “Spider-Gwen” taking the place of the previous Gwen who lost.

With reports suggesting that No Way Home was only scratching the surface of future Spider-Man content from Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, it’s clear that a revolution around these Marvel characters/icons is beginning to take shape.

Would you like to see Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone nineteen in The Amazing Spider-Man 3?