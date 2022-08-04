Eminem reveals the tracklist of his next album with songs with Rihanna or Bruno Mars: “Curtain Call 2” | Music

Eminem is about to release his next album and has wanted to share with all his followers the songs that will be in it. He will be collaborations with artists like Bruno Mars, Rihanna, 50 Cent or Ed Sheeran. This new album will be made up of exclusive songs and greatest hits from the artist’s career.

“#CC2 OFFICIALTRACKLIST”the rapper commented on the publication along with a video in which the pinball game appears and the complete list at the top with a photo of yourself. In the background we can hear the voice of the singer interpreting the song From The D 2 The BC that he already released with Snoop Dogg.

We can also enjoy the hit The King and I, what featured on Elvis biopic soundtrack. For now, to make the wait more enjoyable, we can hear your collaboration with Snoop DoggDr Dre and 50cent.

This project is a continuation of the album that Eminem released in 2005, Curtain Clla: The hits. This greatest hits compilation from him who spent the last two weeks of that year at the number 1 on the Billboard 200 list. In total, the rapper has appeared 92 times on the Hot 100 list.

Great collaborations in Curtain Call 2

The artists that will participate in this new album are Bruno Mars, Rihanna,Pink, Snoop DoggJuice Wrld, Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Ed Sheeran, Lil Wayne, CeeLo Green or Gwen Stefani, among others. This news comes one day after releasing the video for Crack a Bottle beside 50 Cent and Dr Dre.

Before this he published the single relapse as a preview of their sixth studio album. In this hit he already presented these two rappers who did not appear in the video clip.

Eminem in the Hall of Fame

The rapper will be included, as we met a few months ago, in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He will be with artists like Elvis Presley, The Beatles, Bob Dylan or The Rolling Stones. It will take place on November 5although it is not yet known if Eminem will attend the celebration.

At the moment we only have to wait a few days to enjoy the songs of one of the great references of rap. He is known thanks to the rapid speed of his voice in his songs and his agility when putting together lyrics.