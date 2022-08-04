Eminem has unveiled the tracklist for “Curtain Call 2”, out on August 5th

17 years after Curtain Call: The Hits, on August 5th Eminem will be back with a new greatest hits of which he has now unveiled the tracklist on his Instagram profile.

It was 2005 when Marshall Mathers was publishing Curtain Call: The Hits, a monumental work composed of two discs containing 24 of the greatest hits of Dr. Dre’s pupil, including three previously unpublished pieces. The collection, defined by critics as “one of the greatest in all respects”, was a tremendous success, remaining 500 weeks on the Billboard 200 charts.

On August 5, 17 years and 6 discs later, Eminem is back on the scene with Curtain Call 2a new greatest hits with the greatest hits from Relapsereleased in 2009, up to the singles released in 2022, The King and I feat. CeeLo Green e From the D 2 The LBC, which sees the collaboration of Snoop Dogg. It is precisely in the wake of the latest release with one of the West Coast giants – with whom Eminem recently took the stage during the last memorable Half Time Show of the Super Bowl – that the news of the release of Curtain Call 2.

Three days after the release, the tracklist of Curtain Call 2 was unveiled by Eminem through his Instagram page. In addition to the aforementioned songs with CeeLo Green and Snoop Dogg, the collection will feature the pieces recorded by the Detroit rapper together with Beyoncé, Rihanna, P! Nk, Dr. Dre and 50 Cent, Joyner Lucas, Lil Wayne, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Nate Russ, Gwen Stefani, Yelawolf, Kehlani, Bad Meets Evil and the prematurely deceased Juice Wrld.

Eminem’s post with Curtain Call 2



