Emily Blunt in talks to join Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer

dead line It’s been reported that A Quiet Place star Emily Blunt is in talks with Universal Studios. to join Christopher Nolan’s new film Oppenheimer, which is scheduled for release in 2023.

If these conversations go as planned, Blunt will play Katherine Vissering Oppenheimer, the wife of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the lead scientist on the Manhattan Project, which brought the atomic bomb to the world. J. Robert Oppenheimer will be played by Cillian Murphy, Blunt’s co-star in A Quiet Place: Part 2. Oppenheimer, who will likely feature Nolan’s trademark thriller energy and tense, dramatic cinematics, is scheduled to begin production in early 2022.

Blunt recently appeared in 2021’s Jungle Cruise, a light-hearted adventure whose pulp and vibrant set pieces recall the best of the Indiana Jones franchise. Also earlier this year, Blunt appeared in A Quiet Place: Part 2, reprising her starring role as Evelyn Abbott. Both films were successful, with Disney confirming a sequel to Jungle Cruise, which promises the return of the original cast, and A Quiet Place: Part 2 breaking box office records amid the pandemic at the time of release.

Oppenheimer will be Nolan’s first film since Tenet. While Nolan’s trademark style seems to heavily incorporate twisted, labyrinthine narrative structures and philosophical questions, he has also proven capable of delivering straightforward, if still taut, cinematic experiences, having given the world the Batman trilogy The Dark Knight.

Oppenheimer will be an adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer written by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. That said, it seems unlikely that the plot will include many twists and turns, but reality is sometimes stranger than fiction, and with Nolan anything is possible.

Oppenheimer is scheduled for release on July 21, 2023. @worldwide