Elvis Presley jewelry collection up for auction

Riding the worldwide success of the film “Elvis”, which is causing a revaluation of the image of Elvis Presley, his ex-wife Priscilla announced that on August 27 a collection of jewelry from the “King of Rock” will go up for auction.

It is a collection of jewels that Elvis Presley gave to his manager, Colonel Tom Parker, played in the film by Tom Hanks.

Priscilla Presley, 77, said she decided to support the auction in part because she was tired of seeing so many fake Elvis artifacts for sale.

The collection is made up of 200 items, including jewel-encrusted gold rings, cufflinks, watches and chains, which were brought together by GWS Auctions.

It also includes the guitar played by Elvis during his famous comeback television special (’68 Comeback Special), broadcast on NBC on December 3, 1968 and which marked the return of live performances by Presley, who had abandoned the tours seven years ago, when he devoted himself full time to his film career.

“There is so much product out there that is not authentic at all and that worries me. I want to know for sure that this is going to go to someone who is going to take care of it, I love it, “said the actress and businesswoman quoted by the ANSA agency.

Priscilla married Elvis in 1967, with whom she had an only daughter, Lisa Marie Presley. The couple separated in 1972 and divorced in 1973.

