DreamWorks with big movie releases for August

The channel is available in 40 territories in Asia Pacific, Africa, Europe and the Middle East and Latin America.

THE LORAX: IN SEARCH OF THE LOST TRUFFLE

Premiere August 7th 6pm LaTam

The Lorax is the adaptation of a children’s book written by Dr. Seuss (American cartoonist and poet), published for the first time in 1971. It narrates the complicated situation that the environment is going through and focuses on the character of The Lorax (who has the voice in this film version of Danny DeVito), who communicates with trees and plants. As the antagonist, there is the greedy and evil character of Eleven.

Chris Reaud (‘Gru: Despicable Me’) and Kyle Balda (animator from Pixar). Complete the cast of voices the young idol zack efronsinger Taylor Swift and Betty White.

MADNESS IN THE SNOW

Premiere August 14 6pm LaTam

Frankie and Sophie challenge their rivals, Zac and Charlie, to an epic sled race, but lose at the last minute. Convinced that Zac cheated, Frankie demands revenge and bets it all: the barn where he and his friends have his clubhouse.

SPIRIT: THE INDOAMABLE STEED

Premiere August 21 6pm LaTam

The film nominated for Oscar as “Best Animated Film”, nominated for Golden Globe as “Best Song”, nominated at the Critic’s Choice Awards for “Best Animated Feature Film” and winner of four Annie Awards in eight nominations.

The film features an all-star voice cast, including Matt Damon playing “Spirit”, james cromwell as “Colonel”, Daniel Studi in the voice of “Little Arroyo”, Chopper Bernet as “Sergeant Adams”, among many other stars.

The story follows the adventures of a wild and unruly Mustang steed that roams the untamed American frontier. When she meets a man for the first time, a young man from the Lakota tribe named Little Creek, Spirit refuses to be tamed by him, however she does befriend him. The brave steed also finds love with a beautiful mare named Rain. Spirit will become one of the great unsung heroes of the Old West.

SPACE DOGS: ADVENTURE ON THE MOON

Premiere August 28 6 pm LaTam

With the voice of actors Alicia Silverstone and Ashlee Simpson, this animated adventure out of this world will take the little ones to the immensity of space. Pushok, a cub astronaut who is on a mission to find his father who is trapped on the Moon.

LC