Dreamworks channel from August 7 premieres films with great teachings

the new channel dreamworksone of the most recognized animation studios in the world, and the most relevant Pay TV signal in Latin America at the moment in terms of children’s and family entertainment, brings in August the premiere of its catalog of the most acclaimed blockbuster films of recent times for entertain the whole family.

Currently available in 40 territories across Asia Pacific, Africa, Europe and the Middle East, the new DreamWorks channel is now also available in Latin America.

“THE LORAX: IN SEARCH OF THE LOST TRUFFLE”: PREMIERE AUGUST 07 AT 6PM LATAM

‘The Lorax’ is the adaptation of a children’s book written by Dr. Seuss (American cartoonist and poet)published for the first time in 1971. It narrates the complicated situation that the environment is going through and focuses on the character of The Lorax (voiced in this film version by Danny DeVito), which communicates with trees and plants. As the antagonist, there is the greedy and evil Once-ler character (Ed Helms, ‘Cedar Rapids Convention’), who wants to destroy nature.

The film rises, as a fable against the industrialized society that constantly endangers the balance of nature, through two characters who become the personification of good and evil.

This animated film with an environmental message is directed by Chris Reaud (‘Gru: Despicable Me’) and Kyle Balda (animator from Pixar). He rounds out the voice cast of teen idol Zack Efron, singer Taylor Swift and the legendary Betty White.

“MADNESS IN THE SNOW”: PREMIERE AUGUST 14 AT 6PM LATAM

Frankie and Sophie challenge their rivals, Zac and Charlie, to an epic sled race, only to lose at the last minute. Convinced that Zac cheated, Frankie demands revenge and bets it all: the barn where he and his friends have his clubhouse.

The town celebrates a spectacular sled race: Frankie Four Eyes and his team try to outdo newcomers Zac and his athletic cousin Charly. Unfortunately, Frankie’s sled breaks down just before he crosses the finish line. Unable to admit that he may have made some mistakes in building the sled, Frankie decides to prove that Zac cheated during the race. In the end, both opponents decide to play a new race, although this time on a completely new circuit created by Frankie. Just as he feared, Zac has no qualms about cheating, but now his team has a few surprises in store for him with two goals in mind: win the race and uncover the cheater.

“SPIRIT: THE UNTAMABLE STEED”: PREMIERE AUGUST 21 AT 6PM LATAM

Acclaimed film nominated for an Oscar for “Best Animated Film”, nominated for a Golden Globe for “Best Song”, nominated at the Critic’s Choice Awards for “Best Animated Feature Film” and winner of four Annie Awards in eight nominations. The film strip has a stellar dubbing cast, including Matt Damon playing “Spirit”, James Cromwell as “Colonel”, Daniel Studi as the voice of “Little Arroyo”, Chopper Bernet as “Sergeant Adams”, among many more stars

The story follows the adventures of a steed mustang wild and ungovernable that crosses the indomitable North American frontier. When she meets a man for the first time, a young man from the Lakota tribe named Little Creek, Spirit refuses to be tamed by him, however she does befriend him. The brave steed also finds love with a beautiful mare named Rain. Spirit will become one of the great unsung heroes of the Old West.

“SPACE DOGS: ADVENTURE ON THE MOON”: PREMIERE AUGUST 28 AT 6PM LATAM

Voiced by acclaimed stars Alicia Silverstone and Ashlee Simpson, this out-of-this-world animated adventure will take little ones into the vastness of space. Pushok, a cub astronaut who is on a mission to find his father who is trapped on the Moon. Against all odds, Pushok launches into a rocket to rescue his family, however, he soon realizes that he is not alone, encountering a vain monkey and a small alien. Will Pushok be able to save his family? Will it be an impossible mission?